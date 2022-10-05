Dorothy Jean Frost
October 27, 1931 ~ September 23, 2022
Dorothy Jean Frost passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Delta Health Hospital. She was 90 years old. Services were held at the First Baptist Church, 370 W Main St. Cedaredge, on Friday, September 30, followed by a graveside service at the Cedaredge Cemetery.
Dorothy was born on October 27, 193, in Douglas, Nebraska, to Rose Ellen (Wilson) and Benjamin Franklin Hendricks. Her family moved from Nebraska to the eastern slope of Colorado eventually settling in Cedaredge, when Dorothy was nine years old. Dorothy grew up in the Cedaredge community and graduated in 1950 from Cedaredge High School.
On June 4, 1950, Dorothy married the love of her life, Dorman Floyd Frost, in Cedaredge. They celebrated 67 years together.
Dorothy was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family, friends, and neighbors. She enjoyed church activities and serving others, always an integral part of AWANA and Vacation Bible School. Dorothy loved Jesus and wanted all to hear the Gospel of Christ. She loved to arrange family gatherings and cook, often saying, “Eat up, there’s plenty more where that came from in a teacup in the cupboard.” She also enjoyed gardening and jigsaw puzzles. Her last earthly activity was digging potatoes.
Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Vickie (Bob) Anderson of Cedaredge, CO, and Marla (Joe) Fockler of Montrose, CO; nephew/sons, Tyson (Tammi) Hendricks of Omaha, NE, and Bruce Boelter of Northglenn, CO; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; husband Dorman; four brothers, William, Robert, Dale, and Raymond; two sisters, Mildred Mahannah and Rose Holt; and son, Dorman Steve Frost.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Cedaredge First Baptist Church Missions. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
