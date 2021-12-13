Dorothy L. Webb
August 8, 1930 ~ December 3, 2021
Dorothy L. Webb passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at Paonia Care Center. She was 91 years old.
Dorothy was born on August 11th, 1930, to Mamye Ellen (Ashbaugh) and Marvin E Larson, in Hotchkiss, Colorado. Dorothy grew up in the Delta County area and then graduated from Moffat County High School. Her 1st husband Jim Simpson was killed in a truck wreck. To that marriage she had four kids. Later she married William Alfred Webb. Gained two step kids & one Daughter Mary Martinez. Dorothy was well known at the Cashway Distributors in Craig, Colorado. She made a career of 30+ years helping folks get their fishing and hunting licenses. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing and fishing. Dorothy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
Dorothy is survived by Daughter Mary Martinez of Paonia, Co; sons Brian (Susan) Simpson of Arizona; Pat (Kathy) Simpson of Craig, CO; sister Rose Brenner of Grand Junction, CO; 12 Grandchildren and 10 Great- Grandchildren, nephews & nieces & cousins
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; husbands Jim Simpson & William Alfred Webb; son Jim Simpson; daughter Kathy Combs; and Grandson Anthony (Tony) Webb
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
