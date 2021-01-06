Dorothy Mable Hamilton
May 31, 1930 ~ December 30, 2020
Dorothy Mable Hamilton, 89, of Delta, CO, gained her wings at 2:40 am on December 30, 2020 at Hope West Hospice Hospital in Grand Junction, CO, of a heart condition.
Dorothy was born May 31, 1930 in Longmont, CO to John Warren Fishburn and Laveria Augusta (Pingel) Fishburn.
Dorothy grew up in Fort Lupton CO. She graduated from Fort Lupton, CO. Dorothy married her High School sweetheart, Joseph Hamilton. They were united in marriage on September 25, 1949. Dorothy and Joseph were married for 26 years.
Dorothy worked for The First National Bank in Commerce City, CO as Bank Clerk and Secretary. Then in 1963, when the family moved to Cedaredge, she was a Secretary and Vice President, and then she worked at Grand Mesa Office Supply as bookkeeper till her retirement.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hamilton; her father, John Fishburn; mother Laveria Fishburn, sisters Violet Meehl and Betty Odle, a grandson, Joseph Allen Williamson, father-in-law Clifford Hamilton, and mother-in-law, Oretta. Brother-in laws: James Hamilton, Jerry Hamilton Tom Bergseid, Bill Ross, Lou Meehl and Ollie Odle and Dr. Fred Brown, sisters-in-law: Joy Pribble, Harriett Bergseid and Hazel Ross, and a nephew, Jeff Brown.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Jo Anne Woolsey of Fair Play, MO, and her husband Patrick Woolsey; grandchildren David Hamilton, Farmington, MO; Crissie Williamson, Springfield, MO., step-grandson Matthew Woolsey and wife Stephanie, Billings, MT; step-granddaughter Rebecca Woolsey, Alamont, OR. Great-grandchildren Laveria Wildschuetz, Tristan Hamilton, Aiyanna Hamilton, Chance Ipock, Ereus Borner, Lucian Borner, Eva Shafer, Ally Woolsey,Devon Yandall and 4 great-great grandchildren. Her sister, Ruth Brown of Grand Junction, CO, sister-in-law Clara Powell of Houston, Texas and Liz Hamilton, Fort Collins, CO, plus numerous nephews and nieces and many friends.
Dorothy will be cremated and placed beside her husband at the Cedaredge cemetery. The family is planning a memorial service later in the spring.
