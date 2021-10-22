Dorothy Mae Moreland
October 29, 1947 - October 18, 2021
Dorothy was born in Olathe, Colorado to Rolland Sanders and Lucille Sanders (Nelson).
She attended school in Olathe, where she met the love of her life, Paul Moreland, and they were married on October 23, 1965.
She enjoyed her family and anything to do with the outdoors. She could be found in her garden growing the most beautiful vegetables, taking care of her cows or in the mountains fishing, hunting, camping and picnicking.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Paul Moreland of Delta; a daughter, Lottie Coslette and husband Eddy Coslette of Cedaredge; a son, Keith Moreland and wife, Chandra Moreland and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren in the surrounding areas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and her son, Rolland Duane Moreland.
Rolland's services will be held with his mother's at the family's request. He passed on May 5, 2021 at home and there was never a more true cowboy on this earth.
