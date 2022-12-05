Douglas Boyd Long
May 25, 1936, ~ November 16, 2022
Douglas Boyd Long passed away Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, peacefully at his residence in Paonia, Colorado. He was 86 years old.
Funeral services will be held on December 9th, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Paonia, Colorado. Graveside will follow at the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Family invites you to share a memory with them at the luncheon after the burial service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Doug was born on May 25th, 1936, to Rose Agnes (Sleeper) and George Robert Long in Sherman Mills, Maine. The family made their way to California where he attended school at San Diego High School. He later continued his education at Chaffee College and served in the United States Air Force. Doug served our country from 1954 to 1958. He married Jacqueline Louise Birchall on June 14th, 1958, in Cortez, Colorado.
Doug was always able to work and enjoyed being an electrician, underground electrician in the coal mines, truck driver, free diver for abalone and hay loader. Doug returned to Colorado and settled in the Crawford and Paonia area in 1975.
On June 23rd, 1979, Doug married Linda Marie (Van Noy) Murray in Paonia, Colorado.
Doug was part of the Knights of Columbus, president of the Imperial County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse (CA), an Elk’s member of the Hotchkiss Lodge, part of the Ancient Mariners Sailing Society, president of his local homeowner’s association and a member of the North Fork Search and Rescue team. He enjoyed a wide array of activities from traveling, motorcycling, horseback and NATRC competitive trail riding, sailing, flying his aircraft, diving, shooting, dancing, and martial arts. He loved being a cowboy and riding his horse. He was an avid reader of western fiction and a multitude of books. Doug was known to add laughter to any group gathering by pulling a few pranks and jokes on those he cared about. He and Linda were frequent guests at Zach’s restaurant and enjoyed the warm friendships of the staff. He was a tall tale teller; embellishing stories and he always found a way to use his experiences to teach. Doug enjoyed visiting with his adult kids and grandchildren and creating lasting relationships with them.
Doug is survived by his wife Linda Long of Paonia, CO, Jacqueline Long Atlanta, GA; sons: James Long of Monroe, GA and Sean Murray of Paonia, CO; daughters: Michelle (George) Netherclift of Duluth of GA, Teresa (Todd) Williams of Atlanta, GA, Rosemarie (Steve) Allemeier of Sheridan, IN, Pamela (Steve) Hammer of Commerce, GA; brother Michael Long of San Clemente, CA; sisters Roberta (Al) Irish of Little River, SC, Sandra Johnson of Hartsville, SC, Charlotte Braden of Mira Loma, California, sister in law Barbara Long of Yorba Linda, CA; eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and a multitude of nephews and nieces.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Rose Agnus Sleeper and George Robert Long, brother Wendell Long, and sister Anita Woods Lyon.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church “Outreach fund” at P.O. Box 988 Paonia, CO 81428.
