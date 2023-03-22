Douglas Jay Mattice
August 31, 1952 ~ March 8, 2023
Douglas Jay Mattice of Hotchkiss, Colorado passed away on March 8, 2023, at the age of 70. Doug was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 31, 1952, to Sylvia and Donald Mattice. Doug was raised in West Allis, Wisconsin. In 1983 Doug visited his uncle on Rodgers Mesa and fell in love with Hotchkiss and the North Fork Valley. Doug who was raised in the city decided he wanted to become a farmer and in 1984 he moved his family to 40 acers off Highway 92.
For the last 39 years Doug sold fruits and vegetables to the North Fork Valley and the Town of Crested Butte. Over the years, Doug’s green thumb and love for agriculture allowed him to master the art of cultivating a variety of fruits and vegetables that were enjoyed by many. Doug’s love for farming expanded to raising livestock, which over the years became pets to him. Especially his horses, Cowboy and Honey.
Doug’s true love was his family and watching the Hotchkiss Community grow. Doug wore many hats and was also known for being everyone’s favorite bus driver for the Delta County School District. Driving for DCSD gave Doug the opportunity to watch his nieces, nephews, and his son Gabe compete in sports. After Doug retired from driving, he continued to follow and support the next generation of athletes in the Hotchkiss Community.
Doug had many activities he was passionate about. Doug was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing in the North Fork River, riding his electric bikes around confluence park, sailing his Hobi Cat, and swimming at Heddles Rec Center. Doug also loved listening to and playing music. He shared his love for music with many. He taught his nephews, nieces, and granddaughter how to play the guitar. He also enjoyed playing music with friends at various venues around the area.
He is preceded in death by his father Donald Mattice and his mother Sylvia Cogan.
He is survived by his son Gabriel (Nicole) Mattice and granddaughter Peyton of Overland Park, Kansas, his brother Don (Kathy) Mattice of Hotchkiss, Sherry (Gerald) Roberts of Delta, Patty (Duffy) Sell of Albuquerque, New Mexico and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Please join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, March 19th at 2pm at Pat’s Bar in Hotchkiss.
