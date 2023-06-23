Douglas Paul Foreman
November 22, 1950 ~ June 8, 2023
Douglas Paul Foreman (Doug) passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in his home in Cedaredge, Co. He was 72 years old.
Doug was born on November 22, 1950, in El Cerrito, California to Jaqueline Marie Foreman (Barnes) and Stanley McHardy Foreman. He grew up in Pleasant Hill, California where he graduated from College Park High School in 1969.
After graduating from high school, he served our country in the Army until 1972.
He met and married Deborah Lynn Fothergill in 1976 and they celebrated 47 years together.
Doug and Debbie made their way to Delta County in January of 2018, where they made Cedaredge their home. They found the perfect place to live and enjoyed spending time driving the quads and snowmobiles on the Grand Mesa. He enjoyed spending time tinkering around the house and fixing things.
Doug is survived by his wife, Debbie of Cedaredge, a daughter, Michelle Lynn Black of Aurora, Colorado and a son, Douglas Paul Foreman, Jr. of Silver Springs, Nevada. He also has two granddaughters, Samantha and Taylor, and a grandson, Ethan. Doug is survived by two sisters, Diane Borsodi of Antioch, California and Mary Sawyers of Shoshone, Idaho and one brother, Jon Foreman of Sonoma, California.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Private services to be held at a later date.
Doug was a loving and gentle soul and will be missed.
