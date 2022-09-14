Dr. James J. Black
July 4, 1952 ~ September 3, 2022
James J. Black was born on July 4, 1952 in Duquesne, Pennsylvania passed on September 3, 2022 in his home in Hotchkiss, Colorado. He was the son on James J. Black, Sr and Mary Lou Black. He is survived by only a Daughter Shannon Dawn Black.
Jimi (in his early years) graduated from Duquesne, Pennsylvania High School in 1969 where he grew up with his Dad working in the Steel Mills and his Mother with the Telephone Company. Jimi was awarded a football scholarship to Oklahoma University, what a exciting time in his life, only to suffer an injury playing football that took him out of the game and scholarship. He returned to PA and finished his degree at the University of Pennsylvania.
He followed that path until his heart lead him to go back to college, this time to Palmer Chiropractic College, where he graduated in 1988. He started his journey in helping people who were faced with health issues. His education never stopped as he was always searching, studying and learning to better aide his patients.
Doc Black was very athletic and enjoyed many sport activities, tennis being one of his most loved of sports. He also loved fast beautiful cars. He drove both drag and top fuel cars at racing events. He also participated in local car shows to share some of his beauties.
Doc Blacks biggest LOVE were his animals, Elle, Stella, Ed and June to name a few. They were all spoiled rotten with all this love he extended to them. They were all very loyal servants to him.
Many people have shared experiences with Doc Back, some wonderful and good, some not. Today Doc Black sees no darkness and is basking in such love, light and understanding of his life.
Please release him in your thoughts and prayers to God knowing he is now healed and release all holdings upon him in this knowing.
He is now in Gods Loving care.
A service to honor and pay respect will be held at Taylor Funeral Home Chapel in Hotchkiss, Colorado on September 19th (Monday) at 10:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.