Dr. William F. Brown
February 10, 1935 - May 16, 2022
Dr. William F. Brown, known to many as “Doc”, passed away on May 16, 2022. He was 87 years old.
Bill was born in Cedar City, Utah on February 10, 1935, to John and Althea Brown. He attended veterinary school at Washington State University, where he met his beloved wife, Karen. They were married on July 15, 1961, and would eventually have seven children. After vet school, Bill received a Ph.D from the University of Minnesota and became a founding member of the American College of Theriogenologists. Bill worked for a drug research company in California before moving to Broomfield, CO, where he managed a livestock reproduction company. The family moved to Delta in 1977.
Dr. Brown was an active and beloved member of the community for over 40 years. He established a thriving veterinary practice and founded Delta Animal Health & Nutrition, alongside friend and business partner Lee Cook. He was a longtime member of Rotary and a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Bill is survived by his wife Karen, six children (Lea, Steven, David, Sam, Sara and Betsy) and 10 grandchildren (Angela, Keith, Tyler, Kianna, Katie, Ashton, LJ, AJ, Amy and Ellie). He was preceded in death by his son John.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 20, 2022.
