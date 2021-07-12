Dylan Wilding

Dylan T. Wilding
April 28, 1992 ~ July 1, 2021
Dylan Trey Wilding, 29, of Delta, CO passed away on July 1, 2021. Dylan was born April 28, 1992 in Grand Junction, CO to Jamie and Stefvani (Fedler) Wilding. On July 1 2017 he married his high school sweetheart Toni Conger at their favorite spot on Grand Mesa. They have a 14-month-old daughter Kayton Ellie J Wilding.
Dylan enjoyed the outdoors. He loved jeeping, camping and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a friend to everyone he met. Had a laugh that made you laugh with him and a kind and loving heart.
Dylan is proceeded in death by his father Jamie Wilding, his paternal grandparents, Steve and Peggy Wilding and grandmother, Debbie Rawson. He is survived by his wife Toni Conger and daughter Kayton Wilding; mother, Stefvani Fedler-Wilding, sister, Ryelle Shay Wilding; grandparents, Judie and Greg Fedler, many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life for Dylan will be July 22, 2021 at the Oddfellows Hall 860 Hwy 92 at 11:00 am. Lunch to follow. Donations for his daughter, Kayton, can be sent to 14238 Deer Run Rd, Delta, CO 81416
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
