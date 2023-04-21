Earl O. Bonine
March 20, 1932 - April 10, 2023
Earl Bonine, 91, of Delta, CO passed away peacefully at his home on April 10, 2023.
Earl was the son of Walter and Edna Bonine and was born in Sioux Falls SD.
At the age of twelve, Earl moved with his family to Eckert, CO.
At the age of eighteen Earl met the love of his life, Evelyn Rose Venable. 1 year later they were married and began their fifty-six years of life together until Evelyn’s death on August 15, 2008.
Earl and Evelyn raised five children, Terri (married to Scott Wyley) Cindy, David (married to Julie Bonine), Gail (married to Gary Webb) and Glen (married to Victoria Bonine). Earl had twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.
In 1953 after the birth of their first child, Earl and his young family moved to South Dakota to work for his uncle on his farm. In 1957, the family moved back to Colorado where Earl, his father Walter and brother Ronnie owned and operated a feed store. In 1961, Earl, Evelyn and four small children moved to California where Earl worked at building custom cabinets. He eventually went to work for Redi Camp that produced camp trailers, building interior cabinets and soon became General Manager. Earl then accepted and opportunity to go to work for Fleetwood Industries as Production Manager for the Tioga division in Riverside, CA.
After the death of his father, Walter, In 1975, Earl and Evelyn moved their family back to Colorado to help manage the family businesses, Grand Mesa Lumber and Bonine Construction. Eventually Earl Bonine became sole owner of Bonine Construction and built custom homes in Delta County until his retirement in at the age of 74. Earl enjoyed hobbies to include deep sea fishing, and camping in the great outdoors.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Edna Bonine, his sister, Velma Volgamore. His wife, for 56 years, Evelyn Bonine and his daughter Terri Wyley.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, April 20th, 2023, at 2:00pm at the Taylor Funeral Service Delta Chapel. Reception to follow for friends and family at the Bill Heddles Pavilion.
