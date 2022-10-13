Edward Duran Jr.
November 5, 1939 ~ September 21, 2022
Edward Duran Jr passed away September 21st, 2022 at his residence in Delta. He was 82 years old.
Edward was born November 5th, 1939 in Trinidad Colorado, where he grew up on the family ranch. Edward married Virginia Lee Freyta, January 24th, 1959 in Trinidad, Colorado. To this wonderful union three children were born. Edward III, Kathryn Duran and Susie Sims. Edward would spend his working life in the construction field as a Superintendent and was also a life long rancher.
Edward is survived by his wife, Viginia Lee and his three children.
Arrangements were under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. Per his request there was no services or memorials.
