Edward Franklin Ball
August 13, 1958 ~ November 10, 2021
Edward Franklin Ball passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at his residence in Cedaredge, Colorado. He was 63 years old.
Edward was born August 13, 1958, to Mary Louise Markley and Byrul Franklin Ball in Wadsworth, Ohio. He grew up in Ohio and received his education from Wooster High School. He moved to the Cedaredge, Colorado area from East Canton, Ohio.
Edward served our country in the U.S. Army from April of 1976 to June of 1978. He was a qualified Marksman and a Fire Infantryman.
Edward married Margaret Jean Rogan, Uhl, Keaton on July 21st, 2003. They then made their way to Cedaredge in 2014.
Edward was a steel worker, inspector/grinder at Timkin Steel. He was also a drummer. He enjoyed music and was learning the guitar. He loved to hunt, fishing in Lake Erie, 4wheel and was learning woodworking.
Edward is survived by his wife Margaret Jean Ball, two daughters Jessica Andrews and Amanda (Tony) Massoni, step son Jamie (Anna) Uhl and step daughter Jenine Danielle Uhl-Smith; two brothers Jim (Kim) and Lenard (Paula) Ball; twin granddaughters: Maddie and McKeena Shanklin, Tyler, Alyssa and Austin Massoni; Step grandson Cameron and step granddaughter Chloe Smith and many nieces and nephews.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents and Sister Natalie Markley.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.