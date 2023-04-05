Edward L. TenNapel
March 10, 1940 ~ March 24, 2023
Ed passed peacefully at home and is resting with his heavenly Father. The Lord called Ed home on March 24, 2023. Ed was born on March 10, 1940, in Los Angeles, California to Alice (Baldwin) and Edward TenNapel.
He was raised in L.A. and graduated from John Marshall High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1958 and was stationed at Ft. Ord, CA. Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, and served a year in South Korea. His last post was Ft. MacArthur in San Pedro, CA.
He met his wife, Sharon, in May of 1960. They were married on January 7, 1961, and celebrated 62 years this year! In August of 1961 Ed was Honorably discharged from the US Army and began his career in construction as a journeyman carpenter. He worked for Sears & Roebuck as a maintenance carpenter in their warehouse, in Vernon, CA for 13 years.
Their fist born son, James Edward was born in August 1964, and their second son Douglas Richard in July of 1966. In 1975 they moved to Denair, CA where the boys finished school and attended college. Ed got a job with Foster Poultry Farms in Livingston, CA, in construction and was promoted to foreman, supervisor, and eventually, Project Coordinator. He was given the immense task of traveling back and forth to Delta, Montrose, and Olathe, overseeing the building of 12 poultry ranches, and remodeling the Holly Sugar Plant. Also, he was traveling back and forth to CA for several years before retiring in 2005. He quickly fell in love with the beauty and lifestyle of the Western Slope and the peaceful country lifestyle it offered and built a retirement home for his bride in 2006.
James and Debra (Houlihan), (1989), blessed the family with 4 grandchildren. The first, Collin James, born stillborn, is now meeting his Papa in heaven! Jacob (J.D.) Douglas, Kendra Anne, and Julia Renee.
Douglas and Angela Joy (Trisler), (1990), blessed the family with 4 more grandchildren. Ahmi Rose, Edward Herbert, Olivia Jane, and John James.
Ed enjoyed Sunday morning worship, fishing, hunting, camping, quad 4 wheeling, cribbage with special friends each week, restoring an old truck, attending car shows and drag races. He loved to listen to country music, play cards and go out to eat breakfast as much as possible!
Join the family for a Celebration of Life service on April 15th, at 2:00 p.m. Gunnison Valley Church of the Nazarene 1721 H Road, Delta, CO.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Gunnison Valley Church of the Nazarene. Contributions will support World Missions. You can give online at www.gvcministries.com.
