Edward Ray "Eddie" Tyler age 79 of Olathe Colorado stepped one foot out of his truck and the other foot into heaven on March 8, 2023.
He is survived by the love of his life, Christine Tyler, three sons, two daughters and ten grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons.
Eddie enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, working in his shop, his coffee buddies and most of all, his family.
No arrangements have been made at this time but there will be a celebration of life this summer.
