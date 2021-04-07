Edward William Smith
June 13, 1931 ~ April 3, 2021
Edward William Smith, 89, of Paonia passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Taylor Funeral Services Chapel in Delta with Pastor James Gall officiating. Interment will follow in Mesa View Cemetery in Delta, where he will be laid to rest next to his Beloved, Alice Lucille Smith.
Ed was born in Somerset, Colorado, on June 13, 1931. He attended Paonia High School, where he was an exceptional boxer. He joined the Army straight out of high school and faithfully served his country for 4 years. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in December of 1953, having earned the Army Occupation Medal (Germany), the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. During his time, he served as a skiing instructor with the USFA Tactical Command Mountain Training Center at Camp Saalfelden, Austria. He then served with the Army Reserves until 1960.
Ed was an avid outdoorsman, living for hunting season. He was an exceptional fisherman and almost never missed an elk season. He passed this passion down to his children and their children, many of whom have countless memories of chasing elk alongside him in the mountains.
He married Alice Miller on September 19, 1954. The two built a life and a family together in Somerset and Paonia, initially at the Hawk’s Nest Mine, then at their home on O Road where they lived and farmed together for almost 58 years. He was a dedicated and hard-working family man, and finally retired from Hawks’ Nest Mine in 1982 after working there for nearly three decades. He didn’t quit farming until five years ago when he and Alice moved to town, where they were blessed with incredible neighbors, Jorge and Paulo Carillo. He continued working with his hands in his work room until just months before he passed away.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Alice (Miller), his parents Harry A. and Jemima (Audin) Smith, his brother and sister-in-law Harry (Bud) and June Smith, his sisters Lorraine and Yvonne, and his daughter-in-law Kathleen Smith.
Ed is survived by his sister Sarah (Sally) Miller, his three children Steven Smith, Shelia (John) Briggs, and Janelle (Bill) Comer, his grandchildren Mike Vodopich, William Briggs, Nicole (Ryan) Mason, Kristen (Brandon) Mansfield, Courtney (Brian) Baker, Criselle (Jeremy) Nading, and Levi Comer, and also by his great-grandchildren, Norah and Graham Mason, Molly-Anne and Gage Mansfield, Ellie, Carter, Wyatt, and Amelia Baker, Karsyn Nading, and Alice, Emberosia, Bethany, and Tristan Comer.
Donations in his memory may be sent to Hope West Hospice as well as the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Services and Crematory.
