Edwardo Alejandro Carrillo
September 17, 2004 ~ October 12, 2022
Edwardo Alejandro Carrillo passed away on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, near Hotchkiss, Colorado. He was 18 years old.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, at the Paonia Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Paonia, Colorado. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, at the Paonia Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Graveside will follow at the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Edwardo was born on September 17th, 2004, to Maria Rangel Robles and Marco “Antonio” Carrillo in Delta, Colorado. He was a student at the North Fork High School. Edwardo was very active with the football team. He enjoyed video gaming, swimming, lifting weights and spending time with friends. He had a collection of hats, hoodies and Legos. He enjoyed the finances of working but really didn’t like the going to work part. He did get to work with his dad! Any chance he had, he liked to blame and pick on his older brother, even calling him looser… He would tell you, “Way!” and also remind you to, “Live it up!”
Edwardo is survived by his parents: Maria and Marco of Paonia, CO; and brother Marco Carrillo of Paonia, CO.
Edwardo is preceded in death by his grandparents on Maria’s side and grandfather on dad’s side.
Memorial contributions can be made in Edwardo’s name to St Jude’s cancer center: 262 Danny Thomas Place; Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
