Edwin “Ed” Coleman
October 22, 1954 ~ March 1, 2022
Ed Coleman, a lifetime resident of Delta, Colorado, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after a nine-year courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was 67 years of age.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday April 8th, 2022, at Delta Christian Church – 765 1600 Rd. For Those not able to make the service the church will have a live stream on their Delta Christian Church Facebook page.
Edwin Dean Coleman was born on October 22, 1954, to Chester Clyde and Barbara May (Lugard) Coleman in Delta, Colorado. He graduated from Delta High School with the Class of 1973.
Ed married LaDonna Lee Skinner on May 29, 1982 in her home town of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Ed grew up working in his dad’s auto body repair business. He later was a CDL heavy equipment operator for Delta County. His passion for hunting led him into a side business of guiding hunters from 1980 until 2017. He was adventurous, always on the go, and truly an avid outdoors man. Some would say Ed was a modern-day mountain man. In his younger days he raced dirt track stock cars in the Western Colorado and Eastern Utah circuits. Then he moved on to racing snowmobiles. He had a kind gentle heart and always ready to help anyone in a moment’s notice.
Ed is survived by his wife, LaDonna; his brother, Leslie (Jackie Schoonover) Coleman; his sister, Ronda (Jeff) Wrich, all of Delta; a niece, Jennifer (Nate) Magner of Delta; a nephew, Scott (Sharla) Wrich of Eckert; niece, Janae (Nick) Parsons of Cedaredge; and fourteen great nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made in Ed’s memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.givenow.lls.org.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
