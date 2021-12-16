Edwin “Leroy” Wilcox
December 14, 1940 ~ November 30, 2021
Edwin “Leroy” Wilcox passed away November 30th, 2021, at the University Health Hospital. He was 80 years old.
Services will be held at Rivers Church in Delta, Colorado at 10:00 a.m. December 29th, 2021. Family internment will follow at Mesa View Cemetery.
Leroy was born on December 14th, 1940, to Lela Retha (Durfee) and Leonard L. Wilcox in Grand Junction, Colorado. All but about six months of his life he lived in the Delta Colorado area. He graduated from Delta High School in 1959.
Leroy’s chosen career was a butcher and grocer working for Ranch Market, City Market and Walmart. It was evident that he had a love of service as he ensured that customers were cared for in a genuine manner. He took the time to get to know his customers personally. Leroy was a part of many organizations in Delta, including the Odd Fellows, the Elks Club and many church groups at Rivers. He enjoyed all sports and was active in fast pitch softball for many years of his life. Hobbies included watching all Colorado sports games on television, reading (especially Western novels by Louis L’amour), and spending time with friends playing Rummikub. Leroy enjoyed traveling, particularly by boat or train. He spent a great deal of time looking at his family tree and tracing the tree back as far as possible. His love for his family was evident by all of the family photos in his home and the stories that he would tell. He was known for his keen sense of humor and joking mannerisms.
Leroy is survived by his son Edwin Leroy (JaVona) Wilcox Jr of Grand Junction, CO; two daughters Lori (Jimmy) Timbreza of Delta, CO and Kaye (Dan) Hotsenpiller of Montrose, CO; sister Lena “Teddy” (Don) Ziegler of Golden, CO and ½ sister Judy (Walt) Sebring of Delta, CO; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Leroy is preceded in death by his parents; ½ brother Cecil Stites; step brother Bud Wilcox; and step sister Jean Hehn.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
