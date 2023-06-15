Eileen Shideler
April 21, 1959 ~ June 5, 2023
Eileen Shideler passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home in Paonia, Colorado. She was 64 years old.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 11:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 602 5th Street, Paonia, Colorado.
Eileen was born on April 21, 1959, in Delta, Colorado to Myrl and Paul Shideler. She grew up in Paonia, Colorado and graduated from Paonia High School. She continued her education at St. John College in Kansas and graduated from Concordia College in Nebraska with a BA in Education.
Eileen lived 25 years in California where she taught science, PE and coached various sports at Lutheran schools. She moved back to Paonia in 2009 to help take care of her parents.
She enjoyed playing games, hiking, camping, watching movies and doing many crafts. She was cribbage champion at The Bill Heddles Cribbage Tournament in 2017.
She is survived by her three sisters. Susan Pagano of Paonia, CO, Paula Chick of Delta, CO and Nadean Quon of Diamond Bar, CA.
Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Myrl Shideler.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Eileen’s name to: Hope West, 195 Stafford Lane, PO Box 24, Delta, CO 81416
