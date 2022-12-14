Elden died peacefully at his home November 30th in Cedaredge Colorado where he had lived for 26 years.
He was born in Blue Earth, Minnesota where he helped his family farm until he was drafted in 1944. He was sent overseas to the Philippines. The US Army recognized Eldon for his honorable service with a Purple Heart after getting injured in Luzon. He was discharged after the war in 1947. Eldon enlisted into the US Air Force in 1949 and was sent to Lowry Air Force Base in Denver for training. While there he met and married Joyce Wright.
They had five children and remained married until the death of Joyce in 2019.
Eldon loved spending time with his family going camping, fishing, traveling and going on many cruises. He also enjoyed playing cards, painting, and putting together puzzles.
Eldon volunteered for many years at the Food Bank in Cedaredge and helped serve at the VFW.
Eldon is survived by a daughter Kathy Rowbal of Lincoln, Nebraska and a son Dale Lyneis of Brighton, Colorado and several grandkids and great grandkids.
He is preceded in death by a son Mark Lyneis, a daughter Eileen Malinowski, and a daughter Julie McFall.
A full military funeral will be held at 1:00pm, December 12th at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado
2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, CO
