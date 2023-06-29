Elizabeth “Betty” Hebrew
February 10, 1937 ~ June 13, 2023
Elizabeth Lancaster Brooks Campbell Hebrew, Betty, fell asleep in the Lord on June 13, 2023, at the age of 86 years 123 Days.
Memorial service to be held at Delta United Methodist Church on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 10:00 AM. An open reception to follow.
Betty was born on February 10, 1937, to Rev. David and Sara Brooks. After moving several times, the family settled in Washington state where she graduated from Quincy High as Valedictorian in 1954. She attended the University of Idaho after spending a year at Radcliffe College. Betty met and married John D. Campbell on January 10, 1958. She graduated from the University of Idaho with a BS in Music Education in 1958 and taught Mathematics and Music. Throughout her life, Betty held the positions of Homemaker, substitute teacher, bookkeeper, church organist, and retired as a Bank officer for Wells Fargo. She met and married Luis Donald Hebrew on November 17,1989 and moved to Delta, Colorado where she helped with bookkeeping for McKnight Jewelry until her final retirement in 2010.
Betty was an avid reader, a certified master knitter, and pianist. She was an active member of P,E,O. As well as a fifty-year-old member of Eastern Star.
Betty is survived by her siblings, Kathy Johnson, Art Brooks: her sons and Daughter in laws, David and Eileen Campbell, Jay and Michelle Campbell, Michael and Julie Campbell, Her Grandchildren, Stephanie, Melissa, Adam, Elizabeth, Caroline, Amelia, Caleb; and her five Great Grandchildren, Benjamin, Charlotte, Lily, Wyatt, Elizabeth Rose
She is preceded in death by her husband Louis Hebrew (Don), Her Mother and Father (Rev. David and Sarah Brooks), and Brother (Robert Brooks, Bob)
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HopeWest, 195 Stafford Lane, Delta Colorado, 81416. HopeWestCO.org.
