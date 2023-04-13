Ellen Clark Theobald
March 14, 1929 ~ April 1, 2023
Ellen Theobald, 94, of Delta passed away peacefully at the hospital, April 1, 2023. Born Ellen Marie Clark in Chicago, IL on March 14, 1929 she brought joy to her parents Robert and Dorothy (Fessant) Clark. Ellen and her only sibling, Nancy, were raised in the countryside in Paris, IL, and that’s where she graduated from high school in 1947. After graduation, she attended Marquette College in Milwaukee, WI to earn an associates degree in business. While living in Lake Geneva, WI with her parents, Ellen worked in an ice cream manufacturing plant as a secretary.
In 1952, she married Austin “Tex” Theobald, and they moved to Arvada, CO. In the metro area, they raised three sons together until becoming a widow in 1970. As challenging as it was raising teenage boys on her own, Ellen still managed to work fulltime as a data processor for Associated Grocers in Denver until her retirement in 1985. Immediately, she moved back to Lake Geneva to live and take care of her aging mother until 1999 after her mother’s passing. Then, her son, Jeff, moved Ellen back to Colorado so she could be with her family. She lived in Ft. Collins until 2003 when Jeff and wife, Denise, moved Ellen with them to Delta after Denise was hired as a teacher at Garnet Mesa Elementary School. For most of the past twenty years, Ellen has lived in Delta with Jeff and Denise.
Ellen was predeceased not only by both parents, but her sister, Nancy Clark, sons Robert and Mark, and stepson, Tom Theobald. She is survived and missed by her son, Jeff and daughter-in-law, Denise. Also, forever cherished and remembered by her five grandchildren are Kim Theobald of Ft. Collins, CO; Tyler (Caroline) Pearce of Glenwood Springs, CO; Teresa (John) Roy of Crossville, TN; Christina Theobald; and Erica Theobald; In addition, she is remembered by her step granddaughter, Tracy (Brian) Briggs of Berthoud, CO; her stepson, Austin Theobald, Jr. of Wisconsin, and numerous great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.
After 94 years, Ellen enjoyed many different ways to spend her time during different stages of her life. She loved to travel with her mother when she was younger. After moving to Delta, there were many weekends of Trivial Pursuit and partying with her family that she enjoyed. Ellen always spent time with her crossword puzzles and watching mysteries, especially British ones! She enjoyed keeping up with current events, reading the newspaper, and surfing the internet for interesting news.
Everyone that ever met Ellen would make sure they told her family what a wonderful sweet woman she was. And she was, too …. a giving, loving person with a quiet but friendly personality. She will certainly be missed and remembered by the many lives that she touched.
A memorial service is being held at Taylor Funeral Home at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 15 for family and friends. Those acquainted with the family or Ellen are more than welcome to pay their respects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.