Ellen E. Atchley
December 10, 1941 - May 28, 2021
Longtime Delta, Colorado resident, Ellen E. Atchley, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 79 years of age.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 at Grace Community Church Delta with inurnment to follow at Delta City Cemetery.
Ellen was born on December 10, 1941 to Wilbur Levi and Hilda B. (Morgan) Pierson in Hayden, Colorado. She spent her early childhood in Hayden then the family moved to Delta where she graduated from Delta High School with the Class of 1960. After graduation, Ellen attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah then she transferred to Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado.
On December 24, 1962, Ellen married her high school sweetheart, Benjamin Doyle Atchley in Delta. To this union, three children were born. The couple celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Ellen was instrumental in starting the Pregnancy Resource Center where she worked for 25 years. She attended Grace Church Delta.
Ellen enjoyed gardening and sewing. Most of all, Ellen loved feeding and spending time with her family and friends.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Doyle Atchley; her children: son, Shane (Pam) Atchley; son, Geoff (Lori) Atchley, and daughter, Meda (Lorren) Britain, all of Delta; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bill Pierson.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Ellen’s memory to the Pregnancy Resource Center, 523 Dodge Street, Delta, Colorado 81416.
