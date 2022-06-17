Ellis R. Penland
November 30, 1948 - April 17, 2022
Ellis R. Penland passed away April 17th, 2022, at his home in Arvada, Colorado. He was 73 years old.
Ellis was born November 30, 1948, to Chester (Jack) Penland and Gladys (Bice) Penland in Paonia, Colorado. He graduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1967 and from Western State College in 1971 with an accounting degree.
On September 5, 1970, he married his high-school sweetheart, Linda King. They lived in Gunnison and Grand Junction, where their two daughters were born, before moving to Arvada in 1982. Ellis was a retired accountant having worked for the State of Colorado at the Auraria Higher Education Campus. He had a passion for his country and was a true patriot. He enjoyed collecting coins and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Ellis is survived by his wife of 51 years; daughters Jaime (Brandon) Hawkins and Mandy (Will) Dunlap; and grandchildren Kaylee, Kaitlyn, and Kyler Hawkins, and Jace and Taylor Dunlap. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda (Archie) Linman of Medford, Oregon, Kathy (Mike) Shoemaker of Hotchkiss, and Karolyn (Verlin) Kercher of Colorado Springs, and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kenneth Hrabe and Robert(Larry) Hrabe, and brother-in-law Archie Linman.
A celebration of his life will be held sometime in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.