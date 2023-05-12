Elmer Alvarez
September 12, 1957 – May 1, 2023
Elmer Alvarez passed away unexpectedly, Monday May 1st, 2023, at Delta Health Hospital. He was 65 years old.
Elmer was born September 12, 1957, in Oakland, California, to Dorothy Ilene Valdez and Robert Jonas Alvarez. He grew up in the Oakland, California area.
He met Betty Jean Bresee, and they were married on July 9th, 1983, in Reno, Nevada. They spent over 42 years together.
Elmer made a home in Delta, Colorado for 27 years. His chosen career path was a folk-art wood carver. When he was not working, he enjoyed watching all sports, but loved his “Raiders”! He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Emler is survived by his wife Betty of Delta; his sons, Frank Alvarez, Wendell Harmon and daughter Brandy Ortiz Beres. Daughter-in-laws; Cinnamon Harmon, Keisha Beres and Kelly Newton.
Grandchildren; Jason JR. Jonas, Danyelle, Breeya, Frank JR. Cameron, Delilah, Nevaeh, Lilyana, Lenaya, Santana, “Baby” Jason and 1 great grandchild, Journey. Elmer has 2 brothers, Richard Alvarez, Rory Alvarez and 1 sister Roxanna Bonanno as well as several nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents Robert J. Alvarez, Dorothy I. Valdez, his son Jason Harmon SR, brothers, Duane Lozano SR, David Alvarez, Max Alvarez, nephew Daune Lozano Jr. and niece Isabell Alvarez.
