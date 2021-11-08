Elsie Kennedy
January 29, 1929 — October 27, 2021
Heaven gained our angel. Elsie L. Kennedy, 92, of Delta, Colorado peacefully left us on October 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born January 29, 1929, in Toledo, Oregon, to Claude S. and Marjorie H. Coomes. Elsie was raised by her grandparents, Gideon and Bernice Pottorff in Paonia, Colorado.
She attended Stewart Mesa School where she graduated without ever missing a day. While attending school, she also worked at the Paradise Theater in Paonia.
Elsie married Leon Carter. They divorced but had two children, Marjorie and Linda. She then met David C. Kennedy and they married on April 15, 1950, in Aztec, New Mexico. They had four children, JoAnn, David, Kelli and Jeri. They left Paonia and moved to Cedaredge, Colorado, then in 1971 moved to Delta, Colorado.
Elsie worked as a secretary for the Columbine Senior Services in Delta, Colorado, for 30 years.
She enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers, working crossword puzzles and traveling. Her family was her world. She will be greatly missed. Everyone who knew her loved her.
Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; her parents and grandparents; her brother, Dean; her sister, Betty; and a son-in-law, Tom Ware.
She is survived by her six children, Marjorie Ware of Delta, Colorado; Linda and Ed Rohwer of Golden Valley, Arizona; JoAnn and Dean Hatch of Delta, Colorado; David and Judy Kennedy of Glade Park, Colorado; Kelli and Dale Rankin of Olympia, Washington; and Jeri Vroman of Delta, Colorado; one sister-in-law, Mary Coomes of Chico, California; eight grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her service was held Nov. 5 at Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.