Erika Charrise Toothaker
July 6, 1980 ~ January 2, 2023
Erika Charrisse Toothaker passed away unexpectedly on January 2nd, 2023 at Delta Health Hospital. She was 42 years old.
Erika was the first-born child to Rich and Linda Fifield in Grand Junction, Colorado on July 6th, 1980. Erika would grow up in Winnemucca, Nevada from the age of seven. She graduated from Albert M. Lowry High School in 1998. Erika would then move back to Grand Junction, Colorado and open her own business of Vault Denim Jeans and Scentsy Candles, where she met many new friends. She made the move to Cedaredge, Colorado in 2012 and went to work at Safeway, in the Pharmacy, as a certified pharmacy technician.
On September 3rd, 2013, she was married to Dustin Toothaker. They share a love for horses and are members of the American Quarter Horse Association. She found and fell in love with the people at the Cowboy at the Cross Church. She became a prayer chain leader, team leader for teenage girls at the Rodeo Bible Camps and was the Videographer for the Sunday morning church services. She is a member of the Rodeo Bible Camps of America and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Cowboys.
Erika’s smile and infectious laugh captured the hearts of all who knew her. She had a servant’s heart and loved sharing her love for Jesus. Erika loved her family and her fur babies, especially her horse Hollywood.
Erika is survived by her husband Dustin, Parents Rich & Linda Fifield, brothers Jared (Felicia) Fifield, Layne (Libby) Fifield; Sister Korene Fifield (Robb Joice); grandparents Dale & Rayma Cotten; uncles Danny Click, JJ Jordan (Rhonda), Doug (Charity) Cotten, Dusty (Karissa) Cotten, Stacy (Carol) Fifield; Aunts Debbie (Jeff) Cotten, Teresa Cotten; Father-in-Law Carl Toothaker; four brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, five Nieces, six Nephews and numerous cousins.
Erika was preceded in death by her two angels Cashtyn and Kelsi, grandfather John Jordan, Ronald Fifield; Grandmother Bobbie Fifield, Mother-in-Law Cindi Marshall; Uncles Doni Fifield and Drew Cotten.
Services will be held at 10:00am Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at the Cowboy at the Cross Church, 21573 Austin Road Austin, CO.
