Ernest Hilton Haywood
Ernest Hilton Haywood passed away Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado surrounded by loved ones. He was 84 years old.
Graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss, CO. on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
Ernest was born and raised in Manassette Lake, Nova Scotia, to Helen Margaret (Carr) and Hilton Edward Haywood. Ernest moved to the United States in 1954.
On February 28th, 1970, he married the love of his life Bonnie Lurene (Holt). The family made their home in Kingman, Arizona around 1970 and then Delta Colorado in 1999.
Ernest enjoyed many activities; golfing, fishing, hunting, and bowling. Ernest enjoyed telling jokes and making people laugh. He also enjoyed playing Santa Clause for his grandchildren! His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family. He was a loving father and devoted husband.
Ernest is survived by His two sons Terry (Dori) Fraser and Gregg (Lawana) Fraser; three daughters: Pamela Haywood, Renee Haywood, and Linna (Charles) Haywood-Kettle; four brothers: Ross (Nora), Tommy (Darlene), Ray and Mel; three sisters Diane (Wayne), Mary (Harold), and Lorraine (Bryce); Aunt Gert; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Ernest is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Cyril, Sam, Carl, Howard; one sister Patricia (Bill); sister-in-law Bernice and a grandson Jacob.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
