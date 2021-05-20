Ethel "Lale" Fairlamb Jackson
April 5, 1928 - April 24, 2021
Ethel “Lale” Fairlamb Jackson passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Horizons Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 93 years old.
Lale was born on April 5, 1928, to Ethel Schuyler and Charles N. Fairlamb in Delta, Colorado. She grew up in Telluride and graduated from Telluride High School. She continued her education at Colorado Women’s College, now Denver University, earning an associate degree. In 1953, she returned to Delta and established herself as a community leader.
Lale was very active in the Delta community. She was a 40-year member of the Delta Planning Commission; a member of the Chapter BK PEO, Build a Better Community, Altrusa, and was a Girl Scout and Brownie leader. At the Delta Public Library, Lale helped keep the doors open when funding ran out by working as a volunteer. Later, she worked as a Librarian and Delta County Library Director (30+ years). She was a volunteer at the Delta Museum and served on the board of the Delta County Historical Society. She chaired RSVP for Montrose and Delta and delivered Meals on Wheels.
Lale loved gardening, reading, coffee dates, and exploring Colorado. She was always up for a good adventure and knew exactly what book to recommend. Known to zipline (on mining cables) across ravines in Telluride hanging onto a belt.
Lale is survived by her two daughters, Catherine Hall and Haley Jackson (Steve Blair), both of Delta; her brother Millard “Sky” Fairlamb (Melanie) of Delta; and her sister Charlotte Fairlamb-Bucher of Denver.
Lale was preceded in death by her parents and her son Charles Howard Jackson.
Memorial Contributions can be made out to the Delta Public Library in Lale’s name at 211 W 6th St, Delta, CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Delta City Cemetery.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
