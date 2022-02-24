Eugene “Gene” Edward Scheetz
April 1, 1937 ~ February 11, 2022
Delta resident Eugene “Gene” Scheetz passed away on February 11, 2022 at Delta County Memorial Hospital. He was 84 years old.
A rosary and viewing will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 18th at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 23rd at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Montrose. Inurnment will take place 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 25th at Mesa View Cemetery in Delta.
Gene was born on April 1, 1937 in Delta to Sylvester Scheetz and Elizabeth “Betty” (Pfifer) Scheetz. He graduated from Delta High School in 1955 and began farming with his father on Ash Mesa and California Mesa shortly thereafter. He married Betty (White) Scheetz on April 26, 1958. The couple had been married for 63 years at the time of his death.
Gene was an active outdoorsman and family man. He loved to go hunting, fishing, camping, ATVing, snowmobiling, and anything else that would get him outside with the people he enjoyed. As a farmer, he was instrumental in helping to bring sweet corn to the valley. He served on many boards and was enlisted to serve as president on a number of them. He was dedicated to his family and was always a source of support, advice, help, humor, and love. He and Betty enjoyed spending their retirement wintering in their fifth wheel in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico with dear friends.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons, Jerry Scheetz (Gina) of Montrose, CO and Ron Scheetz (Kerri) of Orchard City, CO; three daughters, Barbara Armendariz (Manuel), and Suzann Morgan (Cliff) of Delta, CO and Tamra Scheetz (Ray Blake) of Yacolt, WA and brother, Leroy (Frances) Scheetz of Delta. Eugene is further survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Sylvester “Danny” Scheetz, his son Mark Scheetz, and his grandchildren Chauncey Morgan and Nathan Scheetz.
In the last several years of his life, when out at a restaurant, Gene had a habit of occasionally choosing the people at another table and paying for their meal. He'd quietly ask for their check, pay it, and leave without saying anything. This struck the family as a way of bringing kindness to our community in Gene’s spirit. In lieu of flowers or food, they would like those who are interested in helping to use their money to “pay it forward” with Eugene in their hearts.
