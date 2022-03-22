Eugenia “Ofelia” Garcia de Felix
March 26, 1954 ~ March 11, 2022
Ofelia, who loved to be called "Mama" by her kids, departed her loving family on March 11, 2022.
Ofelia was born in San Bernabé Topia, Durango, Mexico on March 26, 1954 to Amalia Ramirez and Domingo Garcia.
As a home maker, Ofelia raised her children in Delta, Colorado with her husband of 52 years, Jose Felix. She was known for being compassionate, caring, and being a loving mother to her children and grandchildren. She was most proud of always having one of her seven children by her side. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, and attending Sunday church.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Felix, her children, Raquel Chavez, Arnold Felix, Adrian Felix, Albaro Felix, Maria Segura, Jose Felix, Ector Felix, 6 grandsons, 9 granddaughters, a brother, a sister, and many nieces and nephews.
Ofelia was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters. Ofelia will be deeply missed. She was adored and loved by many.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 2:00pm.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
