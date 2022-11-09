Eulah Mae Norris
June 4, 1923 ~ November 2, 2022
Eulah Mae Norris passed away November 2nd, 2022 at the Paonia Care Center. She was 99 years of age.
Eulah was born June 4th, 1923 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Bessie Burnett and Leslie Gorby. She would move to Paonia, Colorado at the age of Five. She married Jesse Norris on February 2nd, 1963. Eulah had three children, Keith, Bob and Sherry and three step children, Gary, Bonnie and Cindy.
Eulah was the definition of family. She made the children’s clothes when they were young, loved cooking, sewing and making quilts and made the BEST peanut butter cookies. She truly enjoyed exercising and joined the seniors in Paonia in one of the first exercise classes they offered but had to stop to take care of her husband Jesse. She was the glue that held everyone together! Family and friends always looked forward to her 4th of July get togethers.
She is survived by her son Bob and Marty Littlejohn of Mesa, CO. and daughter-in-law Marcia Littlejohn of AZ.,. Step-children Gary Norris of Yuma, AZ, Bonnie Payne of Apache Junction, AZ and Cindy Norris of Apache Junction, AZ.; 19 Grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband Jesse, Son Keith Littlejohn and daughter Sherry Wardlaw.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Food Bank.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
