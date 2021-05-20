Evelyn Ethel Tuck
February 28, 1922 - May 13, 2021
Evelyn Ethel Tuck passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Willow Tree Care Center in Delta, Colorado. She was 99 years old.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Evelyn was born February 28th, 1922, to Clara Ethel (Dickinson) and George Henry Bott, in Willcox, Arizona. She graduated from Willcox, Arizona High School. Evelyn married the love of her life, William “Bill” Vernon Tuck on September 25, 1943 in Willcox, Arizona. They farmed in Arizona for several years before moving to Cedaredge, Colorado, where they continued farming and had an apple orchard business. They had a son, Stephen William and daughter Ethel May. Evelyn was a homemaker and worked in the fruit packing shed. Evelyn enjoyed gardening, canning, and drying fruit. Knitting, crocheting, sewing for the family were things she also loved to do. She shared these talents as a 4H leader for many years!
She was a long time member of the 1st Baptist Church of Cedaredge and an active member of the Cedar Crest Club.
After Bill’s passing in 1982 she worked as a Home Health provider.
Evelyn is survived by her children Stephen (Patricia) Tuck of Hotchkiss, Colorado and Ethel (Daniel) Younger of Eckert, Colorado, her brother John Bott of Phoenix, Arizona , five grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 23 great-great grandchildren.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, three brothers: Dick, Carl and Dale Bott.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
