Faith Nicole Parham
October 4, 2022 ~ December 29, 2022
The morning of December 29th 2022, Faith Nicole Parham, age 30, passed away unexpectedly. Faith was born October 4, 1992 to Ruthie Leigh Coslett and Robert Lubbers. After the death of her mother in 2001, Faith was adopted by her aunt Jeanette Parham and uncle Patrick Parham.
Faith was a beautiful soul with an infectious smile and boisterous laugh. She was always happy and full of life. She lit up a room with her presence and vibrant personality.
Faith is now reunited with her mother. She is survived by her two sons; Trenton Bollig and Kaysen Pierce; her parents, Patrick and Jeanette Parham; and her siblings, Gage Parham (Nicole), Josh Parham (Britney), Ashley Redden (Jordan), Rachel Harper (Chase), Jacob Parham, and Nicholas Parham; Grandparents Phil and Judi Arona; and numerous aunts, uncles ,cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Faith was loved by everyone she met and will be greatly missed.
Her service will take place at 10 AM on Thursday January 5th, 2023 at Taylor Funeral Home.
