Fermin Padilla
April 27, 1933 ~ December 19, 2020
Fermin Padilla passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 87 years old.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 am, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta. Interment followed at Delta City Cemetery.
Fermin had been a resident of Delta for the past 46 years. He worked at Producer’s Co-Op for 25 plus years until he retired. He lived his life to the fullest, he enjoyed his family and friends as well as playing cards and his band when he was younger.
He is survived by two daughters: Connie Padilla of Delta and Diva Padilla of Greeley; three sons: Beto Padilla of Paonia, Efrain Padilla of Nebraska and Jorge Padilla, also of Nebraska; fifteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Fermin was preceded in death by his wife, Belia Carbajal de Padilla; his parents, Fransisco and Theodora Padilla; two brothers and one sister.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.