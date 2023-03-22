Forrest Dean Plotner
March 25, 1943 ~ March 6, 2023
Forrest Dean Plotner passed away at Horizon’s Care Center March 6th, 2023. He was 79 years old.
Forrest was born on March 25th, 1943, to Juanita Ilene (Baker) and Ira Raymond Plotter in Las Vegas New Mexico. He grew up and graduated in the Cedaredge area and from Cedaredge High School in 1959.
December 22nd, 1960, Forrest and Lillian Darleen Belden were married in Cedaredge, Colorado. They just celebrated 62 years together.
Forest was a career truck driver. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed the outdoors of Colorado. He loved to hunt and fish. He would often watch and “oversee” Lillian’s work in the garden. He was also part of the PACE program.
Forrest is survived by his wife Lillian of Cedaredge; sons: Dean Jr (Tina) of TX; Perry of Cedaredge; Ira of KS; two daughters: Laurie (James) Gulick of Cedaredge; Debbie (Juan) Fernando of NM; two brothers: Tommy of Grand Junction and Dwayne of Cedaredge; three sisters: Sharron Finch of Eckert;
Yvonne Dyer of OK; Tammy Trujillo of Montrose; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
Forrest is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Phillip and Joe.
