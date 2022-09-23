Frances Alberta Scheetz
January 31, 1938 ~ August 31, 2022
Frances A. Scheetz, longtime Delta, Colo. resident passed away at Delta Health, on Wed., Aug. 31, 2022. She was 84 years old.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Burial will follow in the Mesa View Cemetery in Delta, CO.
Frances A. Hunt was born in Stark, Kansas. on January 31, 1938, the daughter of Cleo Ernest Hunt and Charlotte Mary (Bell) Hunt. Frances spent her childhood in Stark, Kansas and Hotchkiss, Colo. and graduated from Hotchkiss H.S. with the class of 1956. Frances pursued a career in banking and was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm.
On June 9, 1956, in Delta, she married LeRoy M. Scheetz. Together they parented four children. LeRoy preceded Frances in death by just 8 days, passing away on Aug. 23 of this year.
Frances and LeRoy were members of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Frances enjoyed working at the bank, traveling, and upon retirement she and her husband LeRoy became “snowbirds,” spending the winter months in Arizona. Her family was the most important thing in her life.
Among Frances’s survivors are her three daughters and their spouses: Enola G. & Greg Raasch of Commerce City, Karen F. and David Phillips of Aurora, Donna L. and Daniel Underhill of Delta; and a son, Kenneth L. and Kim Scheetz, also of Delta.
She was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy, her parents Cleo and Charlotte Hunt, brothers Donald, Roy and Ralph Hunt, and sisters Virginia Harding, Corda Pace, and Twila Miller.
Memorial contributions in Frances’ memory can be made to HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
