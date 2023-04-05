Francis Lee Bridges
November 24, 1981 – March 14, 2023
Francis Lee Bridges passed away much too soon on March 14, 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 41. He was born on November 24, 1981 to Louis J. Bridges and Katherine A. (Rohde) Bridges in Durango, Colorado. A true Colorado native, he grew up living in different parts of Colorado, including Durango, Hotchkiss, and Hot Sulphur Springs, where he graduated from Middle Park High School. He later moved to Colorado Springs and attended a few years at Pikes Peak Community College.
Francis met his soon-to-be wife, Hilary Anton-Stang, at a social gathering with friends in Denver, Colorado. They were married on September 28, 2015, in Telluride, CO.
Francis was quite the outdoorsman; always doing something outdoors. He loved skiing and snowboarding, hiking, camping, gardening, and attending concerts outside. He was the one to do the extra ski run, hike the extra mile, and took great joy in spending time with his loved ones. He loved sharing his love for adventure with others, especially his children.
Francis is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marge and Vic Rohde; and his paternal grandmother, Jane Bridges. He is survived by his wife, Hilary Bridges; his son, Connor Bridges; daughter, Alice Bridges from Colorado Springs; parents, Lou and Kathy Bridges of Hotchkiss; numerous cousins and many friends scattered across Colorado.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.