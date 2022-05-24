Frankie Dorene Altsman
July 17, 1931 ~ May 11, 2022
Frankie Dorene (Russell) Altsman passed away the morning of May 11, 2022 at her residence in Delta, Colorado. She was 90 years old.
Frankie was born July 17, 1931, in Canyon, Texas to Myrtle Avyce Thorton and Clarence Earl Russell. She would grow up in the panhandle of Texas and would graduate from Amarillo High School and take some college courses before getting married to her soulmate, James “Lee” Altsman, on June 21, 1951 in Clovis, New Mexico. The couple would find their way to Whittier, California where they would spend 38 years from 1955-1993. Frankie worked as a secretary for the school system in the special needs area. The couple would have four daughters: Kelly, Karen, Terry and Carol.
Frankie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Delta, Colorado. She enjoyed geneology, gardening, reading and doing her crosswords.
Frankie is survived by daughters Terry Tyndall of Grand Junction, Colorado and Carol Allison of Delta, Colorado; sister Wanda Cobb of Houston, Texas; brother Charles (Diana) Russell of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Frankie was preceded in death by her husband “Lee” Altsman, daughters Kelly and Karen Altsman and her parents.
