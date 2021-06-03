Fred B. Jardine
February 23, 1936 ~ January 10, 2021
Longtime Delta County resident, Fred B. Jardine, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 84 years of age.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a. m, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Garden Of Memories Cemetery in Crawford, CO with Rev. Joshua Langille-Hoppe and P.E.R.”s of Hotchkiss Elks Lodge # 1807 officiating. A reception will follow at the Crawford Community Center immediately following.
Fred B. Jardine was born in Gunnison, CO. February 23, 1936. The fourth child of Gus A. Jardine and Hazel V. Jardine. He grew up in the Powderhorn Valley, attending grade school in Powderhorn, then high school in Gunnison. He met the love of his life, Clara Jean Gray, in school. They were married November 8, 1957. To this marriage three children were born. Allison Lewis–Meryhew, David Jardine and Douglas Jardine. He was preceded in death by his parents’, two brothers’; Gus and Jim, along with one sister; Dett Grandell.
He also has a foster son, David Moodie, who became a part of their family during his teenage years.
Fred loved horses, cattle, and working on ranches; a true cowboy. Eventually working in Delta County, the Forest Service, and the Division of Wildlife.
He was a 52 year member of the Hotchkiss Elks Lodge, serving three times as the Exalted Ruler and he also held the title of District Deputy for the West District.
He was never too busy to talk to a young person or explain how to do something with cattle or machinery.
The job he loved the most was being a father to his children with his wonderful wife along with mentoring many other young people. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to call him “ friend.”
He passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday, January 10, 2021 with his wife, daughter and granddaughter by his side.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.
Memorial Contributions can be make to Hotchkiss United Methodist Church, PO Box 576, Hotchkiss, CO 81419, or to a charity of your choice in Fred's name.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
