Gary Dean Withers Sr.
January 12, 1949 ~ June 14, 2022
Gary was born on January 12th, 1949, to Robert Dexter and Willa Dean (Duncan) Withers in Stockton, California. He served his country in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. He married his wife Terry, 50 years ago and started their family shortly thereafter. He moved to Crawford in 1990, where he lived out the rest of his life surrounded by the people he loved.
He is survived by daughter Christina Davidson; daughter Linda Withers and her three boys, Bryan, Devin, and Rylen; daughter Janie Pena Vargas; son, Gary Dean Withers Jr. and his four kids, Prayer, Kassidy, Gary Dean Withers III and Danny; and daughter, Shela Withers and her three girls (Izabel, Kinzie and Zoey).
Gary had a lot of love for a lot of people. His family will always remember him as a loving father and an even more loving Papa, forever in our hearts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.