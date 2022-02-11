Gary Don Richardson
December 7, 1948 ~ January 29, 2022
Gary Richardson passed away at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, Colorado at the age of 73. His wife, Karen, was at his side.
Gary was born December 7, 1948 in Amherst, Texas. He attended Hereford High school, graduating in 1967. He went on to attend West Texas State college majoring in agricultural sciences. He had a beautiful singing voice and was a worship leader at the Baptist church he attended. Being an avid outdoorsman, deer and bird hunter, he fell in love with Western Colorado and moved to Cedaredge in 1990. He enjoyed exploring and 4-wheeling the high passes around Lake City, Ouray and Telluride. The rich history of Colorado enthralled him as he recounted the colorful deeds of both heroes and villains. Gary worked as an insurance agent with Mountain Group and later became a partner with Western Group, managing the Delta office. He served as a DMEA Director for 15 years, traveling monthly to Denver to represent DMEA at CREA and Western United. He was President of the DMEA Board of Directors and the Western United Board of Directors during his tenure. Gary was a "Chevy" guy who enjoyed his corvettes and Silverado trucks. On January 4, 2003 he married Karen Malone. They traveled extensively around the United States including Hawaii and Alaska as well as Canada, and the Carribbean. Gary retired from his insurance business in 2010. He and Karen bought an RV and wintered in Arizona for many years where they enjoyed a circle of dear friends.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Karen of Cedaredge; his brother, Robert Richardson, of Rowlett, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Gary will be buried in the Cedaredge cemetery overlooking the Grand Mesa he loved so much.
