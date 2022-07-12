Gary Duane Gates
April 8th, 1952 ~ June 15th, 2022
Gary Duane Gates passed away Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose, Colorado. He was 70 years old
Gary was born April 8th, 1952 in Omaha, Nebraska to Ruth Ann Pinkard and Wesley G. Gates. His family would make the move to Crawford, Colorado, where her would spend his childhood. He graduated from Delta High School in 1972 and would take some college courses before deciding to become an electrician.
Gary found the love of his life, Sheri Lyn Stephens, and married her on July 21st, 1990. They would have three children. Son Joey Jacob Gates of Delta, Tanasha Marie Gates-Stewart (Brian) of Salt Lake City, Utah and Laticia Lyn Gates Boyles (Jim) of Williston, North Dakota. Gary enjoyed camping and fishing and the great outdoors.
Gary is survived by his wife Sheri, three children, two brothers Larry (Angelia) Gates of Delta, Colorado, Terry (Mary) Gates of Albuquerque, New Mexico, two sisters Mari Gates of Delta, Colorado, Sue (Scott) Weatherford of Delta, Colorado and four grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia Garcia.
Services will be held Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1000 Pioneer Road, Delta, CO with Reverend Kurt Van Fossan officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416 or to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.