Gary Duane Gates
April 8th, 1952 - June 15th, 2022
Gary Duane Gates passed away Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose, Colorado. He was 70 years old
Gary was born April 8th, 1952 in Omaha, Nebraska to Ruth Ann Pinkard and Wesley G. Gates. His family would make the move to Crawford, Colorado, where he would spend his childhood. He graduated from Delta High School in 1972 and would take some college courses before deciding to become an electrician.
Gary found the love of his life, Sheri Lyn Stephens, and married her on July 21st, 1990. They would have three children. Son Joey Jacob Gates of Delta, daughter Tanasha Marie Gates-Stewart (Brian) of Salt Lake City, Utah and daughter Laticia Lyn Gates Boyles (Jim) of Williston, North Dakota.
Gary enjoyed camping and fishing and the great outdoors.
Gary is survived by his wife Sheri and three children; two brothers, Larry (Angelia) Gates of Delta, Colorado, and Terry (Mary) Gates of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and two sisters, Mari Gates of Delta, Colorado, and Sue (Scott) Weatherford of Delta, Colorado; and four grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Patricia Garcia.
Services will be held Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1000 Pioneer Road, Delta, CO with Reverend Kurt Van Fossan officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416 or to the American Cancer Society.
