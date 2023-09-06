Gary Henry Violett
March 16, 1940 ~ August 22, 2023
Gary Henry Violett passed away peacefully on August 22, 2023 at his long time home on Hanson Mesa near Hotchkiss, Colorado surrounded by his family. He was 83 years old.
Gary was born on March 16, 1940 to Bernice (Golden) Violett and Henry Harrison Violett in Denver, CO. The family settled in Hotchkiss in 1950 and Gary often remarked at his awe when seeing Mt. Lamborn and Land’s End when they drove into town for the first time. They spent their first night in Hotchkiss at the still standing Hotchkiss Hotel.
Gary attended Hotchkiss schools and graduated with the class of 1958. The class of 1958 has remained close over the years and Gary has enjoyed many memorable lunches and class reunions with his life long friends.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force in July 1959 and attended basic training at Lackland Air Force base in Texas and was then stationed in Greenville, Mississippi. In September 1960 he received an honorable discharge due to family hardship and returned to Hotchkiss to provide for his family.
Gary met Elaine George, the longtime love of his life, in Crawford, Colorado in the winter of 1960 at a Crawford Cubs basketball game. They were married in the Crawford Community Church on June 16, 1963. To this union, two children were born. The couple had the honor of sharing sixty years of love, devotion and marriage.
The community of Hotchkiss was important to Gary and he served his community in many different capacities over the years. He was instrumental in establishing the North Fork Ambulance Association serving as a volunteer EMT and held a leadership position with the board for many years. He owned two successful auto repair shops in Hotchkiss, a Texaco service station and Hanson Mesa Motors before going to work for the Town of Hotchkiss in 1983. He retired as the Director of Public Works in 2005. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed the Colorado outdoors, the change of seasons and had a special affinity for eagles but most of all, he enjoyed being surrounded by his family.
All who knew him were blessed by his bright smile, quiet wisdom, kind heart and gentle spirit. Even near the end of his life, he showed gratitude and thankfulness to those caring for him. The family is very appreciative for the caring support of HopeWest which allowed him to remain in his home.
Gary is survived by his wife Elaine, son Devin (Anita) Violett of Hotchkiss and daughter Elary Violett (Marc) Johnson of Colorado Springs. He treasured their three grandchildren, Jessica Violett (Kyler) Eubank and their son Baker and Nathan (Cortlynn) Kroschel and their son Cooper. He was preceded in death by his grandson Ryan Violett on August 12, 2020.
He is also survived by his two sisters, Carole Violett (Jack) Jorgensen of Paonia and Sandra Violett Howell of Hotchkiss and brother Gerald (Faye) Violett of Montrose, one niece and six nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Clara Mae Violett and his parents.
A Home Going service will be held at the Crawford Community Church on September 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. The family would like to invite family and friends to a time of fellowship and remembrance at the church annex before proceeding to the Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss at 4:00 p.m for the interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford Community Church, PO Box 415, Crawford, CO 81415 or HopeWest, PO Box 24, Delta, CO 81416.
