Gary LeeRoy Meisner
May 23, 1945 ~ July 1, 2021
Gary LeeRoy Meisner passed away Thursday, July 1st, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 76 years old.
The family will have a private celebration of his life later on.
Gary was born May 23rd, 1945, to Aldena Frances (Uhrich) and August “Gus” Meisner in Loveland, Colorado. Gary graduated from Windsor High School and continued his education at the Technical College of Greenville, South Carolina.
Gary married Loretta Lynn (Ramsey) in Longmont, Colorado. Gary moved from Bedford, Iowa to the Delta County area in 2015. Gary was passionate about his family! He especially loved kids and animals! He was an outdoorsman and really enjoyed his time hunting and fishing. His lifelong passion was working with his homing pigeons. He also was a rock guy. He was fascinated with petrology, mineralogy and geological sciences.
Gary is survived by his wife Loretta Lynn (Ramsey) Meisner; his three sons Robert Malcolm, Gary Meisner JR., and David Meisner (Melissa); two daughters Shelly Malcom and Sherri Malcom; one brother Alden Meisner; one sister Kathi Grant; eight grandchildren: Breanna Rowe (Matt), Allison James (Daryl), Claudia Meisner (Jordan), Alex Meisner, Vanessa Meisner, Maggie McKenna, Alex McKenna and Leo McKenna; and four great grandchildren: Cayden James, Grace Meisner, Mason James and Theodore Rowe.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronald Meisner.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.