Gary Robert Joros
November 23, 1938 ~ March 6, 2022
Gary Robert Joros passed away on Sunday, March 6th, 2022, at his residence in Cedaredge, Colorado. He was 83 years old.
Gary was born November 23rd, 1938, to Caroline Gentile and Emery James Joros, in Hammond, Indiana.
Gary graduated from Hammond High School in 1956, before attending Purdue University to become an electrical technician.
On April 8th, 1961, Gary married the love of his life Ruth Anne Knierim, in Munster, Indiana.
Gary’s chosen career was as an electrical foreman. He worked in steel manufacturing and mining for Inland Steel until his retirement.
Gary enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.
Gary is survived by his loving wife Ruth Anne Joros of Cedaredge, CO;
Gary is preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Food For the Poor in Gary’s honor.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
