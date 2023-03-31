Gayle Frances Corey
September 13, 1947 ~ March 21, 2023
Gayle was born September 13th, 1947, in Boulder Colorado to Earl and Beverly Patton. Gayle passed peacefully on to her heavenly home March 21st, 2023, at Colorow Care Center after a lengthy debilitating illness.
Gayle held various positions in her working career, primarily secretarial and as an administrative assistant. Her favorite and last career position was an investigation assistant for the Lakewood, Colorado Police Department before she retired in 2002.
Gayle was very creative and had many craft endeavors which included sewing, quilting, flower arranging, baking and scrap booking. Her flower arranging led her to creating arrangements for many special occasions including several weddings. She was active in church, ultimately serving as an officer at Eckert Presbyterian Church. Throughout the years she enjoyed participating in many Bible studies.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Corey of Cedaredge. A brother Jim (Donna) Patton of Montrose, two daughters: Amy (Kurt) Price and Angela (David) Agranoff, both from the Denver area. Also Surviving, an extended family, Mark (Chelli) Corey of Olathe, Marilyn Garcia of Kansas. Eleven grandchildren also survive “Gigi.”
A memorial service will be held at Eckert Presbyterian Church at a later date. If anyone desires, memorial contributions may be made to her loving extended home at Colorow Care Center in Olathe, CO 81425
Gayle loved many and was loved by many.
