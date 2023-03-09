Gene A Thurston
November 3, 1930 ~ February 4, 2023
Gene A Thurston passed away at Horizon Care Center while he was there for a brief stay. He was 92.
Gene married his Carbondale High School Sweetheart in 1951, Barbara J. Tacker. They had four children: Dwayne, Jerry, Debbie, and Vickie. He had nine grandchildren, Randy, Bryon, Jeriniah, Bert, Ramie, Kody and Alisha, and 10 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, Lula (mother), Frank (father), 2 sisters, Nadine and Mildred, 2 great grandchildren, Jason Eslinger and Richard Abeyta.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
